Lamb of God’s Chris Adler sought advice from Lars Ulrich before working with Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine

Dave Mustaine and Chris Adler

As a longtime Megadeth fan, it was thrill for drummer Chris Adler to join the legendary metal band for their 2016 album, Dystopia, and a number of live shows, but the Lamb of God stickman first sought advice from Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich before joining forces with Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine.



Adler was brought on as a member of Megadeth for the recording of Dystopia, and went on to tour with the band, but conflicts in schedules with both Megadeth and Lamb of God meant his stay in the veteran thrash group didn’t last very long. He was replaced by Dirk Verbeuren shortly into the touring cycle for Dystopia.

As a guest on the Metal Injection Livecast (listen below), Adler was asked about working with Mustaine. He answered by revealing that he reached out to Ulrich for advice. “After I got the call [to join Megadeth], I actually called Lars. We had toured together and connected to some degree. And I said, “Hey man, I just got like a legit offer to play, or at least try out, I guess, for the new Megadeth record. And I think heavy metal in general is a bigger genre because of the drama between you guys. So, what, if anything, would you allow me to know about what am I getting into if I go into this?”

He added, “And Lars told me what was exactly the truth: Dave is an absolute pussycat. He is a sweetheart, he really is. But he’s driven. He has a vision in mind and it’s perfectly defined and nothing outside of it is acceptable. And I love that. I’ve had the same idea. In my career that’s exactly the way that I have kind of come up and that’s why Dave and I got along.”

Mustaine, of course, was a member of Metallica in their early years, having been kicked out of the band shortly before they recorded their debut album, Kill ‘Em All. His relationship with his former Metallica bandmates has been contentious over the years, but he did join them onstage for their 30th anniversary shows in San Francisco in 2011, and Megadeth were part of the handful of Big 4 shows with Metallica, Slayer and Anthrax that took place at the beginning of this decade.