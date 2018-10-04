Chris Evans wraps final scene as Captain America: “Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor”

Chris Evans as Captain American in Avengers: Infinity War

Earlier this year, Chris Evans announced that he was hanging up the shield as Captain America, having appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for eight long years. Well, as honest as Steve Rogers, he’s stuck to his word.

Today, Evans confirmed on Twitter that he’s finally done for good:



Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 4, 2018

Whether or not this confirms his fate in the follow-up to this year’s Avengers: Infinity War is up for debate. However, this does leave the door wide open for plenty of speculation leading up to next year’s Avengers 4.

Regardless, Evans has been a paramount hallmark of Marvel’s ensuing billion-dollar franchise, having appeared in their most successful entries and establishing a cinematic brand that is unstoppable.

Avengers 4 is scheduled to hit theaters on May 3rd.

In the meantime, he’s busy on Twitter, valiantly defending America against Kanye West’s nonsense.