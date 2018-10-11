CHVRCHES make daytime TV debut with “Miracle” performance on Ellen: Watch

CHVRCHES

Three albums in, you’d think a band with the level of fame CHVRCHES has would have played pretty much everywhere at this point. The Scottish synthpop band had yet to conquer daytime television, however — that was until today. Lauren Mayberry and the boys took the stage at Ellen to deliver their single “Miracle” from their latest effort, Love is Dead.

As she tends to do when performing “Miracle” live, Mayberry accented the booming chorus with a number of spin moves. Clearly giving it her all for the daytime audience, she also looked remarkably elegant in her pink-and-purple sequins dress. Check out the replay below.



On a recent episode of This Must Be The Gig, CHVRCHES discussed life on the road and their very first shows. Take a listen below.

Download | Listen and subscribe via iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS