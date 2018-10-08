Slipknot’s Clown: Band plans to celebrate 20th anniversary of self-titled album

Slipknot // Photo by David Brendan Hall

Corey Taylor has already told fans that 2019 will be devoted to Slipknot, and now, we’re getting more details on exactly what that means. Next year marks the 20th anniversary of the band’s self-titled album, and in a new interview with Lazer 103.3, percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan said that the guys are making plans celebrate the seminal record.

The album Slipknot arrived in 1999 via Roadrunner Records and was eventually certified double platinum by the RIAA. The album is considered by many to be the band’s official debut, but it was preceded by the independently released pre-Corey Taylor album Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat. in 1996.



“Basically, we’re celebrating 20 years of the first album and we thought it would be cool to make some art on many different levels for the planet,” Crahan said. “We’ve been gone long enough, and I think it’s time people understand what’s really happening, so we’re putting together a little something for the 20th anniversary.”

So, what exactly is Slipknot brewing up for the anniversary celebration? Crahan explains, “I can’t go into it too much, but every luxury has a price, so for those who make the journey, I guess those who are the ones who understand.”

Switching gears to the next Slipknot studio album, Crahan says the band “did things a little bit different this time off.”

“We made sure we made ourselves happy and making ourselves happy is we live for the song, we live for the stage, we live for the fans, we live for the art, but if it’s going to be a time we can create art, record songs, write songs, jam songs, we do it,” he said. “So, we’ve learned we’re obsessed with that process. We love chasing vision and art until it’s complete. It takes time.”

He added, “We did ourselves a solid this time around and made sure the whole time off we could create and that’s what we did. It’s been awesome, and I think everybody is going to understand just how wonderful it has been the last two years to take the time off and create.”