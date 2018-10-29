Clutch cancel New York gig after frontman Neil Fallon passes out on street

Clutch were slated to play the second of a two-night stand with Sevendust and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown on Saturday night (October 27th) at Irving Plaza in New York City, but were forced to cancel their gig after frontman Neil Fallon passed out on the streets of Secaucus, New Jersey, earlier that day.
The band’s Friday night show at the venue went off without a hitch, but the next day Fallon went for a stroll in New Jersey, and suddenly fainted. He was rushed to a hospital after being tended to by police officers and emergency personnel. The frontman detailed the incident in a series of tweets:
The Saturday show still went on without Clutch, as Sevendust and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown performed their sets at Irving Plaza. Fans who didn’t want to attend the show without Clutch performing were offered refunds.
Clutch’s tour resumed last night in Philadelphia, with the band making the announcement that the show was on in the afternoon. Dates for all upcoming gigs can be seen here.
