Clutch cancel New York gig after frontman Neil Fallon passes out on street

Clutch's Neil Fallon, photo by Melinda Oswandel

Clutch were slated to play the second of a two-night stand with Sevendust and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown on Saturday night (October 27th) at Irving Plaza in New York City, but were forced to cancel their gig after frontman Neil Fallon passed out on the streets of Secaucus, New Jersey, earlier that day.

The band’s Friday night show at the venue went off without a hitch, but the next day Fallon went for a stroll in New Jersey, and suddenly fainted. He was rushed to a hospital after being tended to by police officers and emergency personnel. The frontman detailed the incident in a series of tweets:



Regarding tonight’s cancellation at Irving Plaza. It’s me. Again. In the early afternoon I went for a stroll. I became light headed and dizzy. Next thing I knew I was coming to on my back in a puddle of water with 2 Secaucus policemen and paramedics staring down at me. — Neil Fallon (@npfallon) October 27, 2018

I took a header on the sidewalk. Was taken to the ER. Thankfully, both the EKG and CAT scan came back normal. I was diagnosed with something called “Near-Syncope,” which, as far as I can tell, is the medical term for “We have no idea why you passed out, but ya did.” — Neil Fallon (@npfallon) October 27, 2018

Apologies to all the folks who made plans to come to the show but the doc says no. Believe me, no one is more pissed about this than I. We’ll be on tour for quite some time in 2019 and we’ll certainly try to get an Irving Plaza date in there. — Neil Fallon (@npfallon) October 27, 2018

One last note, the EMT, Paul, is a huge Clutch fan. It was good to meet you, Paul. You’re on the guest list for life. Thank you. — Neil Fallon (@npfallon) October 27, 2018

The Saturday show still went on without Clutch, as Sevendust and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown performed their sets at Irving Plaza. Fans who didn’t want to attend the show without Clutch performing were offered refunds.

Clutch’s tour resumed last night in Philadelphia, with the band making the announcement that the show was on in the afternoon. Dates for all upcoming gigs can be seen here.

Shows are all scheduled as planned. Playing in Philadelphia tonight. #righbackatit — Clutch (@clutchofficial) October 28, 2018

We had a photographer at the first Irving Plaza show on Friday night. Stay tuned for our photo gallery from that concert.