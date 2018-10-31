Phoebe Bridgers joins Conor Oberst on new version of “LAX”: Stream

Conor Oberst (photo by Philip Cosores) and Phoebe Bridgers (photo by Amanda Koellner)

Conor Oberst has shared a new studio version of his song “LAX”, which was initially covered by Ethan Hawke as part of the soundtrack for the recent film adaptation of Nick Hornby’s novel Juliet, Naked. For the updated version, Oberst tapped Phoebe Bridgers for backing vocals on the somber ballad.

The track was produced by Simone Felice of The Felice Brothers, who incidentally were the backing band for Oberst’s last album, 2017’s Salutations. Bridgers and Oberst also have collaborated in the past, working together on the track “Would You Rather” from Bridgers’ debut full-length, Stranger in the Alps.



“LAX” comes as part of Amazon Music’s “Produced By” series, which pairs Felice with famous artists for brand new songs that will be released over the coming weeks. Stream the song below.