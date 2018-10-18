Corey Taylor on next Slipknot album: “What if the guys who made Iowa matured?”

Slipknot's Corey Taylor, photo by David Brendan Hall

Next year is looking to be a busy one for Slipknot. The masked rockers have already revealed plans for a new album and world tour (with new masks!), as well as a celebration of the 20th anniversary of their 1999 self-titled debut.

As fans breathlessly await all of this activity, vocalist Corey Taylor has offered a little sneak preview of what’s in store for the next Slipknot album. In an interview with Metal Hammer, the frontman is promising that their new material is “us at our most ambitious, our most experimental, also us doing what we fucking do best, which is basically when everybody things they’ve got us figured out, we just smack them in the face with everything we’ve got.”



How that will play out on the finished album is anybody’s guess, but there are some hints in Taylor’s interview. He describes the album as, “‘What if the guys who made Iowa matured? What if the kids who made Iowa grew up?’” while also insisting that “some of this shit is just so hard and dirty fast.”

Taylor also claims that he and the band have “written our heaviest song – one of them anyway – on this new album. It’s going to be fucking crazy. People are going to shit their pants when they hear it.”

The one detail that didn’t come up is exactly when this new album will be released. But fans in Iowa will have a chance to ask Slipknot about that directly if they choose to stop by the Slaughterhouse Haunted Attraction that the band has set up in their hometown of Des Moines. Starting today, they are offering up a VIP experience that includes a guided tour of the haunted house by a member of Slipknot as well as meet and greet sessions with the band and some exclusive merch.