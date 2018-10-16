Menu
Consequence of Sound seeks senior news writers

We're leaking for some new team members

Consequence of Sound is seeking to add senior news writers to our staff.

Ideal candidates:

— Have at least three years of professional writing experience in the digital space

— Be well versed in both music, film, and television

— Be proficient in social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, reddit, et al)

— Have a strong work ethic, be self-motivated, and be able to write/edit under pressure

Candidates will report on breaking music, television, and film headlines, and also engage in investigative stories that require original reporting, extensive research, interviewing, and more.

This is a paid position. Opportunities are available both in our Chicago office, our South Florida office, as well as remotely.

If you’re interested in applying for this position, please send the following to info@consequence.net: your resume, relevant writing samples, and one-page cover letter detailing your work experience and why you would be a good fit at CoS.

