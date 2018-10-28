Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Courtney Barnett performs three songs on CBS This Morning: Watch

The Aussie rocker ran through “Nameless, Faceless”, “Need A Little Time”, and “City Looks Pretty"

by
on October 28, 2018, 12:48pm
0 comments
Courtney Barnett performs on CBS This Morning
Courtney Barnett performs on CBS This Morning

Aussie rock queen Courtney Barnett appeared on CBS This Morning on Saturday to perform songs from her latest album, Tell Me How You Really Feel. She ran through “Nameless, Faceless”, “Need A Little Time”, and “City Looks Pretty”, and you can watch the replay below.

Earlier in the week, Barnett appeared on the Late Night with Seth Meyers and performed “Crippling Self-Doubt and a General Lack of Confidence”. She also hit the stage at Brooklyn Steel to take part in a 10th anniversary concert celebrating Mom + Pop Records.

Previous Story
Thom Yorke performs Suspiria songs, debuts 60-minute mix on BBC Radio: Watch
Next Story
Cupcakke announces new album, Eden
No comments