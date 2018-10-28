Courtney Barnett performs three songs on CBS This Morning: Watch

Courtney Barnett performs on CBS This Morning

Aussie rock queen Courtney Barnett appeared on CBS This Morning on Saturday to perform songs from her latest album, Tell Me How You Really Feel. She ran through “Nameless, Faceless”, “Need A Little Time”, and “City Looks Pretty”, and you can watch the replay below.

Earlier in the week, Barnett appeared on the Late Night with Seth Meyers and performed “Crippling Self-Doubt and a General Lack of Confidence”. She also hit the stage at Brooklyn Steel to take part in a 10th anniversary concert celebrating Mom + Pop Records.

