Courtney Barnett performs “Crippling Self-Doubt and a General Lack of Confidence” on Seth Meyers: Watch

Courtney Barnett on Late Night with Seth Meyers

For months now, Courtney Barnett has been out on the road supporting her sophomore album, Tell Me How You Really Feel. Before her North American tour comes to an end this weekend, the Australian rocker stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday night to perform a gnarly rendition of “Crippling Self-Doubt and a General Lack of Confidence”

Check out the replay below.



In related news, Barnett was recently nominated for eight ARIA Awards — Australia’s highest honor in music — which includes Album Of The Year, Best Female Artist, Best Rock Album, Best Independent Release, Best Video, and Best Live Act, all surrounding her latest album. What’s more, her collaborative album with Kurt Vile, Lotta Sea Lice, was nominated for Best Adult Contemporary Album.

And, because she can’t stop and won’t stop, Barnett will next embark on a European tour, which kicks off November 1st in Berlin. She’ll be joined by fellow Aussie singer-songwriter Laura Jean. Peep the full itinerary below.

Courtney Barnett 2018 Tour Dates:

10/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

10/25 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works !

10/27 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

11/01 – Berlin, @ Berlin at Huxleys Neue Welt +

11/03 – Stockholm, SE @ Kagelbanan +

11/04 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega +

11/05 – Oslo, NO @ Rockerfeller Music Hall +

11/07 – Paris, FR @ Casino De Paris +

11/09 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof +

11/10 – Kortrijk, BE @ Sonic City Festival +

11/12 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre +

11/14 – London, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy +

11/15 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy +

11/16 – Brighton, UK @ The Dome +

11/18 – Cardiff, UK @ The Great Hall +

11/19 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy 1 +

11/20 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy +

11/21 – Newcastle, UK @ Northumbria University +

+ with Laura Jean