Courtney Barnett shares new song “Small Talk”: Stream

Courtney Barnett, photo by Tajette O'Halloran

Courtney Barnett is in the final throes of a North American tour in support of her latest LP, Tell Me How You Really Feel, with a European leg set to kick off next month. The Aussie songwriter remains prolific, however, having just released a brand new song called “Small Talk”.

(Read: The Top 25 Albums of 2018… So Far)



An unreleased track from the sessions for her latest album, “Small Talk” is included on Mom+Pop Music’s 10th anniversary compilation, which will enjoy a release party featuring Barnett in Brooklyn on October 22nd. The song represents everything we’ve come to love about Barnett, from her patient, springy jams to her clever, nostalgic lyrics, which here evoke the forced pleasantries of the song’s namesake. Hear it below.

Recently, Barnett released a music video for “Charity”, and offered up a live rendition to Spotify alongside a cover of Elyse Weinberg and Neil Young’s “Houses”. See her remaining tour dates below, and grab tickets here.

Courtney Barnett 2018 Tour Dates:

10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre *

10/08 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre !

10/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre !

10/12 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom !

10/14 – Oakland, CA @ Treasure Island Music Festival

10/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater !

10/21 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues !

10/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel (Mom + Pop 10th Anniversary Show)

10/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

10/25 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works !

10/27 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

11/01 – Berlin, DE @ Berlin at Huxley’s Neue Welt +

11/03 – Stockholm, SE @ Kagelbanan +

11/04 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega +

11/05 – Oslo, NO @ Rockerfeller Music Hall +

11/07 – Paris, FR @ Casino De Paris +

11/09 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof +

11/10 – Kortrijk, BE @ Sonic City Festival +

11/12 – Dublin, IR @ Olympia Theatre +

11/14 – London, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy +

11/15 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy +

11/16 – Brighton, UK @ The Dome +

11/18 – Cardiff, UK @ The Great Hall +

11/19 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy +

11/20 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy +

11/21 – Newcastle, UK @ Northumbria University +

* = w/ Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks and Waxahatchee

! = w/ Waxahatchee

+ = w/ Laura Jean