Courtney Love plays “Celebrity Skin” with 1,500-person backing band: Watch

Courtney Love plays "Celebrity Skin" with 1,500 musicians

It’s the 20th anniversary of Hole’s 1998 album, Celebrity Skin, and Courtney Love is celebrating with a group of roughly 1,500 people. In July, she teamed up with that many guitarists, drummers, and singers at Florence’s Artemio Franchi Stadium for a performance of hit single “Celebrity Skin”, with proceeds benefitting Italian non-profit Only the Brave Foundation and the San Patrignano youth recovery community.

The musicians are part of a charitable collective called Rockin’1000, and, back in 2015, they gave a few Foo Fighters’ songs the same treatment. In the aftermath of that performance, Love found herself enamored with the concept. “The first time I saw the Rockin’1000 video, I thought, I want to do that,” Love says in the accompanying video of the performance. “The sight and sound of a thousand musicians connecting with their audience in this open, transcultural way was incredible. It reminded me of the early punk scene, with its community centered around diversity and acceptance.”



Watch it below and marvel at how surprisingly great it sounds.

This wasn’t Love’s first live performance of “Celebrity Skin” this year. She joined Smashing Pumpkins’ at their 30th anniversary show in August to sing that song as well as “Malibu.”