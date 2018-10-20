Larry David begins production on Curb Your Enthusiasm season 10

Larry David in Curb Your Enthusiasm

Here’s some pretty good news from the set of Curb Your Enthusiasm: production has officially commenced on the show’s upcoming 10th season. HBO confirmed to TheWrap that production began Friday.

After a five-year hiatus, Curb Your Enthusiasm returned in October 2017 for its ninth season. It was renewed for a tenth season in December of that year, with plans to begin production in Spring 2018. It’s unclear what caused the delay in production.



(Read: The 10 Most Cringeworthy Moments on Curb Your Enthusiasm).

In a statement included in the season ten renewal announcement, Larry David joked: “As I’ve said many times, when one has the opportunity to annoy someone, one should do so.”

As standard, details on the show’s upcoming season are being kept under wraps, though Curb executive producer Jeff Schaffer previously told EW that the show’s entire cast was expected to return. Additionally, Larry will “catch up with a few more old friends from the Curb universe,” Schaffer promised.

Season nine of Curb received Emmy nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series (David).