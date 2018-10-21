R.I.P. Danny Leiner, director of Harold & Kumar dead at 57

Danny Leiner of Harold & Kumar

Danny Leiner, the director of stoner comedies Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle and Dude, Where’s My Car?, has died at the age of 57.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Leiner had been suffering from cancer.



Leiner also directed episodes for a number of prominent TV series, including The Sopranos, The Office, Freaks and Geeks, Arrested Development, and Strangers With Candy.

Harold & Kumar stars John Cho and Kal Pen paid tribute to Leiner on Twitter. “Danny was so sharp, so funny, and a great dinner companion,” Cho remarked. Added Penn, “He was such a funny, thoughtful, encouraging person.”

I am so saddened to hear about the passing of Danny Leiner, who became my friend when he directed Harold and Kumar go to Whitecastle. Danny was so sharp, so funny, and a great dinner companion. To his friends and family, my deepest condolences. — John Cho (@JohnTheCho) October 20, 2018