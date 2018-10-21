Menu
Film
THE BEST FILMS IN ACTION, DRAMA, HORROR, AND MORE
EXPERTLY CURATED BY THE COS STAFF

R.I.P. Danny Leiner, director of Harold & Kumar dead at 57

Leiner also helmed Dude, Where's My Car?

by
on October 20, 2018, 11:10pm
0 comments
Danny Leiner of Harold & Kumar
Danny Leiner of Harold & Kumar

Danny Leiner, the director of stoner comedies Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle and Dude, Where’s My Car?, has died at the age of 57.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Leiner had been suffering from cancer.

Leiner also directed episodes for a number of prominent TV series, including The Sopranos, The Office, Freaks and Geeks, Arrested Development, and Strangers With Candy.

Harold & Kumar stars John Cho and Kal Pen paid tribute to Leiner on Twitter. “Danny was so sharp, so funny, and a great dinner companion,” Cho remarked. Added Penn, “He was such a funny, thoughtful, encouraging person.”

Previous Story
Larry David begins production on Curb Your Enthusiasm season 10
No comments