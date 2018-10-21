Dave Grohl pulls blind child out of audience, brings him to side of the stage during Foo Fighters concert

Dave Grohl plays guitar for blind child

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but Dave Grohl is a good dude. He gifted a $2,000 guitar to a 10-year-old Metallica fan, played second fiddle to his daughter at a charity event, and reunited motherf*ckin Nirvana during Foo Fighters’ Cal Jam Fest… and all that happened within the last month. Well, good guy Grohl was at it again during Foo Fighters’ gig in St. Paul, Minnesota on Thursday.

Per Christy Taylor of Go 96.3 in Minneapolis, Grohl invited a blind child to the stage after noticing him in the audience. The child and his parents were escorted to the side of the stage, where they watched the remainder of the concert. At one point, Grohl even brought his guitar over to the child so that he could touch it.



For what it's worth- I'm fairly certain people don't have the facts right in this @foofighters story. I was at the show in St. Paul. The kid had a red & white cane & had to be carried on stage. It seemed like he was blind, which is why Dave brought his guitar over to him to touch https://t.co/9cG3LADzWW — Christy Tornado Taylor (@christy_taylor) October 20, 2018

Dave stops song when he spots an exhausted child in the front with his dad and he offers them a seat on the stage. #FooFighters #MyXEC @foofighters pic.twitter.com/QMMw10MOSG — Matthew Vinge (@mvinge) October 19, 2018

Grohl interacts with the child around the 3:10 minute mark of the video: