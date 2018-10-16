Dave Mustaine and Joe Satriani lead 2019 Experience Hendrix Tour lineup

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine, photo by David Brendan Hall

The Experience Hendrix Tour, a celebration of the life and music of rock legend Jimi Hendrix, will be returning for a U.S. run in spring of 2019.

The musical trek features an all-star band headlined by drummer Billy Cox who played as a member of both The Jimi Hendrix Experience and Band of Gypsys. Joining him onstage to perform Hendrix’s music and likely a wealth of other tunes in 2019 is a murderer’s row of talent including Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine; master guitarists Joe Satriani, Dweezil Zappa, and Eric Johnson; and King’s X bassist/vocalist Doug Pinnick.



In a statement released with the tour announcement, Mustaine had this to say about his participation in the Experience Hendrix Tour:

“Jimi Hendrix. The name that comes to my mind as one of the ‘Premiere American Guitarists of All Time.’ An Innovator, and legendary musician, I am beyond honored to do my part in this tribute to the immortal Jimi Hendrix, and want to thank [EH Tour producer] John McDermott for inviting me to play along such mind-blowing guitarists as Joe Satriani, and a personal favorite of mine, Eric Johnson. See you there!”

That core group of musicians will be joined along the way by special guests including Taj Mahal, Los Lobos members David Hidalgo and Cesar Rosas, and Isley Brothers member Ernie Isley.

The concerts have been taking place off and on since 2004, with its last batch of shows hitting stages on the West Coast and Midwest in 2017. This time around, the trek kicks off in Florida at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater on March 3rd and wends through the South and Midwest before wrapping up on the East Coast with a show at the Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, Connecticut, on April 6th. Tickets can be purchased at ExperienceHendrixTour.com.

2019 Experience Hendrix Tour Dates:

03/03 — Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater

03/04 — Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

03/05 — Melbourne, FL @ Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts

03/06 — Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

03/08 — North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

03/09 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

03/10 — Nashville, TN @ Schermerhorn Symphony Center

03/11 — Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center

03/12 — Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theatre

03/14 — Raleigh, NC @ Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts

03/15 — Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

03/16 — Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

03/17 — Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

03/20 — Madison, WI @ Overture Center for the Arts

03/21 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

03/22 — Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

03/23 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

03/24 — Charleston, WV @ The Clay Center

03/26 — Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

03/27 — Bensalem, PA @ Xcite Center at Parx Casino

03/28 — Westbury, NY @ Theatre at Westbury

03/29 — Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center

03/30 — Niagara Falls, NY @ Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino

04/01 — Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre for the Performing Arts

04/02 — Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

04/03 — Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre

04/04 — Lowell, MA @ Lowell Memorial Auditorium

04/05 — New Bedford, MA @ Zeiterion Performing Arts Center

04/06 — Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre