Dave Grohl and daughter Violet cover Adele and Billie Eillish at benefit concert: Watch

Dave Grohl performing with daughter Violet Grohl

Dave Grohl has a busy weekend ahead of himself: Foo Fighters will host and headline the second annual Cal Jam Fest, and it also looks like there will be some sort of Nirvana reunion. Still, Grohl found time on Thursday night to headline a benefit gala for autism awareness, as Alternative Nation points out. He brought along his 12-year-old daughter Violet, who joined her father on stage to perform a pair of covers: Adele’s “When We Were Young” and Billie Eilish’ “Idontwannabeyouanymore”. Watch footage below.

Violet previously teamed with her father to cover “When We Were Young” during a benefit concert back in March. Her vocals have grown all the more impressive since then, no thanks to a summer apprenticeship serving as a Foo Fighters backing singer. Needless to say, Frances Bean Cobain isn’t the only Nirvana offspring to have inherited some stellar musical chops.

