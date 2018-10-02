David Bowie’s 2000 Glastonbury headlining set to be released in full for first time ever

One of the greatest performances to ever go down at Glastonbury is heading to your living room: Yes, David Bowie’s legendary, epic, and timeless 2000 headlining set is finally making its way on to every preferable format you could ever want.
On November 30th, Parlophone Records, BBC Studios, and Glastonbury Festivals Ltd. will release the aptly titled, David Bowie Glastonbury 2000, on 2CD/DVD, 3LP, 2CD, and both standard and high resolution digital formats.
The 21-song set is essentially a greatest hits tome of Bowie’s entire legacy, from “Starman” to “Ashes to Ashes” to “Absolute Beginners”, and only 30 minutes of the entire set has ever been broadcast … until now.
In addition to the music, each set also comes with Bowie’s diary, which was originally written for Time Out to document his preparations for the show in his own very David Bowie ways. Here’s a fun excerpt:
“As of 1990 I got through the rest of the 20th century without having to do a big hits show. Yes, yes, I know I did four or five hits on the later shows but I held out pretty well I thought…big, well known songs will litter the field at Glastonbury this year. Well, with a couple of quirks of course.”
Also included is new artwork from Jonathan Barnbrook, who worked with Bowie on the sleeves for Heathen, The Next Day, and Blackstar, in addition to notes from the renowned author and Bowie fan Caitlin Moran, who also reviewed the show for The Times.
Revisit his performance of “‘Heroes,'” below and consult the full tracklists for each medium shortly after.
David Bowie Glastonbury 2000 Tracklist:
2CD Version:
CD 1:
01. Introduction (Greensleeves)
02. Wild Is The Wind
03. China Girl
04. Changes
05. Stay
06. Life On Mars?
07. Absolute Beginners
08. Ashes To Ashes
09. Rebel Rebel
10. Little Wonder
11. Golden Years
CD 2:
01. Fame
02. All The Young Dudes
03. The Man Who Sold The World
04. Station To Station
05. Starman
06. Hallo Spaceboy
07. Under Pressure
08. Ziggy Stardust
09. Heroes’,
10. Let’s Dance
11. I’m Afraid Of Americans
DVD Version:
Introduction (Greensleeves)
Wild Is The Wind
China Girl
Changes
Stay
Life On Mars?
Absolute Beginners
Ashes To Ashes
Rebel Rebel
Little Wonder
Golden Years
Fame
All The Young Dudes
The Man Who Sold The World
Station To Station
Starman
Hallo Spaceboy
Under Pressure
Ziggy Stardust
‘Heroes’,
Let’s Dance
I’m Afraid Of Americans
3-LP Version:
Side 1:
01. Introduction (Greensleeves)
02. Wild Is The Wind
03. China Girl
04. Changes
Side 2:
05. Stay
06. Life On Mars?
07. Absolute Beginners
Side 3:
08. Ashes To Ashes
09. Rebel Rebel
10. Little Wonder
11. Golden Years
Side 4:
12. Fame
13. All The Young Dudes
14. The Man Who Sold The World
15. Station To Station
Side 5:
16. Starman
17. Hallo Spaceboy
18. Under Pressure
19. Ziggy Stardust
Side 6:
20. ‘Heroes’
21. Let’s Dance
22. I’m Afraid Of Americans