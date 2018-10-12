80’s-era David Bowie box set Loving the Alien has arrived: Stream

David Bowie

Parlophone Records has released David Bowie Loving the Alien (1983-1988), the fourth entry in its series of career-spanning Bowie box sets. As the title suggests, this collection packages the Thin White Duke’s most commercially successful albums, in addition to a hearth of unreleased music. Subscribers of Apple Music and Spotify can stream the majority of the box set below.

Spanning a staggering 11 CDs or 15 LPs, the collection features remastered versions of 1983’s Let’s Dance, 1984’s Tonight, 1987’s Never Let Me Down, the live album Glass Spider (Live Montreal ’87), the previously unreleased live album Serious Moonlight, a collection of original remixes dubbed Dance, and a compilation of non-album singles, edits, B-sides, and soundtrack inclusions from Labyrinth, Absolute Beginners, and When The Wind Blows called Re: Call 4.



Of course, the crown jewel of the set is the newly reconfigured Never Let Me Down. In an effort to grant the late singer’s wishes of redoing the album, producer/engineer Mario McNulty enlisted past collaborators Reeves Gabrels (guitar), David Torn (guitar), Sterling Campbell (drums), and Tim Lefebvre (bass) to do just that. He even tapped Nico Muhly for string quartet arrangements and nabbed Laurie Anderson to cameo on “Shining Star (Makin’ My Love)”.

To be fair, diehards will want to actually pick up the damn thing as both the CD and vinyl configurations include a hardback book featuring rare and previously unpublished photos by the likes of Denis O’Regan, Greg Gorman, and Herb Ritts. What’s more, the book includes reprintings of historical press reviews and technical notes from producers/engineers McNulty, Nile Rodgers, Hugh Padgham, and Justin Shirely-Smith. Um, hello coffee table.

Loving the Alien comes after David Bowie Five Years (1969-1973), David Bowie Who Can I Be Now? (1974-1976), and David Bowie A New Career in a New Town (1977-1982), released respectively in 2015, 2016, and 2017. Orders are currently ongoing via Amazon or at the official David Bowie website.

Loving the Alien Artwork:

Box Set Contents:

84- or 128-Page hardback book

Let’s Dance (remastered) (1LP)

Serious Moonlight (Live ’83) (previously unreleased) (2LP)*

Tonight (remastered) (1LP)

Never Let Me Down (remastered) (1LP)

Never Let Me Down (2018) (previously unreleased) (2LP – side 4 is etched)*

Glass Spider (Live Montreal ’87) (previously unreleased on vinyl) (3LP)*

Dance (2LP)*

Re:Call 4 (non-album singles, edits, single versions, b-sides and soundtrack music (remastered) (3LP)*

* Exclusive to Loving The Alien (1983-1988) LP box

Let’s Dance:

Side 1

01. Modern Love

02. China Girl

03. Let’s Dance

04. Without You

Side 2

01. Ricochet

02. Criminal World

03. Cat People (Putting Out Fire)

04. Shake It

Serious Moonlight (Live ’83):

Side 1

01. Look Back In Anger

02. “Heroes”

03. What In The World

04. Golden Years

05. Fashion

06. Let’s Dance

Side 2

01. Breaking Glass

02. Life on Mars?

03. Sorrow

04. Cat People (Putting Out Fire)

05. China Girl

06. Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)

07. Rebel Rebel

Side 3

01. White Light/White Heat

02. Station To Station

03. Cracked Actor

04. Ashes To Ashes

Side 4

01. Space Oddity/Band Introduction

02. Young Americans

03. Fame

04. Modern Love

Tonight:

Side 1

01. Loving The Alien

02. Don’t Look Down

03. God Only Knows

04. Tonight

Side 2

01. Neighborhood Threat

02. Blue Jean

03. Tumble And Twirl

04. I Keep Forgettin’

05. Dancing With The Big Boys

Never Let Me Down:

Side 1

01. Day-In Day-Out

02. Time Will Crawl

03. Beat Of Your Drum

04. Never Let Me Down

05. Zeroes

Side 2

01. Glass Spider

02. Shining Star (Makin’ My Love)

03. New York’s in Love

04. ’87 and Cry

05. Bang

Never Let Me Down (2018):

Side 1

01. Day-In Day-Out

02. Time Will Crawl

03. Beat Of Your Drum

Side 2

01. Never Let Me Down

02. Zeroes

03. Glass Spider

Side 3

01. Shining Star (Makin’ My Love) (feat. Laurie Anderson)

02. New York’s in Love

03. 87 & Cry

04. Bang Bang

Side 4

01. David Bowie 1987 logo etching

Glass Spider (Live Montreal ’87):

Side 1

01. Up The Hill Backwards

02. Glass Spider

03. Day-In Day-Out

04. Bang Bang

Side 2

01. Absolute Beginners

02. Loving The Alien

03. China Girl

04. Rebel Rebel

Side 3

01. Fashion

02. Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)

03. All The Mad Men

04. Never Let Me Down

Side 4

01. Big Brother

02. ‘87 And Cry

03. “Heroes”

04. Sons Of The Silent Age

05. Time Will Crawl / Band Introduction

Side 5

01. Young Americans

02. Beat Of Your Drum

03. The Jean Genie

04. Let’s Dance

Side 6

01. Fame

02. Time

03. Blue Jean

04. Modern Love

Dance:

Side 1

01. Shake It (Re-mix aka Long Version) (Originally released on the B-side of the “China Girl” 12” single on EMI America 12EA 157 (U.K.) and V-7809 (U.S.) in May, 1983)

02. Blue Jean (Extended Dance Mix) (Originally released on 12” single on EMI America 12EA 181 (U.K.) and V-7838 (U.S.) in September, 1984)

03. Dancing With The Big Boys (Extended Dance Mix) (Originally released on the B-side of the “Blue Jean” 12” single alongside an Extended Dub Mix of the same, release details as above)

Side 2

01. Tonight (Vocal Dance Mix)

(Originally released on 12” single on EMI America 12EA 187 (U.K.) and V-7846 (U.S.) in November, 1984)

02. Don’t Look Down (Extended Dance Mix)(Originally released on the B-side of the ‘Loving The Alien’ (Extended Dance Mix) 12” single alongside the ‘Loving The Alien’ (Extended Dub Mix) on EMI America 12EA 195 (U.K.) and VG-7858 (U.S.) in May, 1985)

03. Loving The Alien (Extended Dub Mix) (Originally released on the B-side of the ‘Loving The Alien’ (Extended Dance Mix) 12” single, release details as above)

Side 3

01. Tumble And Twirl (Extended Dance Mix) (Originally released on the B-side of the ‘Tonight’ 12” single alongside a ‘Tonight’ (Dub Mix), release details as above)

02. Underground (Extended Dance Mix) (Originally released on 12” single on EMI America 12EA 216 (U.K.) and V-19210 (U.S.) in June, 1986)

03. Day-In Day-Out (Groucho Mix) (Originally released on 12” single on EMI America 12EAX 230 (U.K.) and V-19239 (U.S.) in March, 1987)

Side 4

01. Time Will Crawl (Dance Crew Mix) (Originally released on 12” single on EMI America 12EAX 237 (U.K.) in June, 1987)

02. Shining Star (Makin’ My Love) (12” mix) (Originally released on the ‘Never Let Me Down’ digital E.P. on EMI 0094639278954 in May, 2007)

03. Never Let Me Down (Dub/Acapella) (Originally released on the B-side of the ‘Never Let Me Down’ (Extended Dance Mix) 12” single on EMI America 12EA 239 (U.K.) and V-19255 (U.S.) in August, 1987)

Re:Call 4:

Side 1

01. Let’s Dance (single version)

02. China Girl (single version)

03. Modern Love (single version)

04. This Is Not America (The theme from The Falcon And The Snowman) – David Bowie / Pat Metheny Group

05. Loving The Alien (re-mixed version)

Side 2

01. Don’t Look Down (re-mixed version)

02. Dancing In The Street (Clearmountain mix) – David Bowie and Mick Jagger

03. Absolute Beginners (from Absolute Beginners)

04. That’s Motivation (from Absolute Beginners)

05. Volare (from Absolute Beginners)

Side 3

01. Labyrinth Opening Titles/Underground (from Labyrinth)

02. Magic Dance (from Labyrinth)

03. As The World Falls Down (from Labyrinth)

04. Within You (from Labyrinth)

05. Underground (from Labyrinth)

Side 4

01. When The Wind Blows (single version) (from When The Wind Blows)

02. Day-In Day-Out (single version)

03. Julie

04. Beat Of Your Drum (vinyl album edit)

05. Glass Spider (vinyl album edit)

Side 5

01. Shining Star (Makin’ My Love) (vinyl album edit)

02. New York’s In Love (vinyl album edit)

03. ‘87 And Cry (vinyl album edit)

04. Bang Bang (vinyl album edit)

05. Time Will Crawl (single version)

Side 6

01. Girls (extended edit)

02. Never Let Me Down (7” remix edit)

03. Bang Bang (live – promotional mix)

04. Tonight (live) Tina Turner with David Bowie

05. Let’s Dance (live) Tina Turner with David Bowie