Death Cab for Cutie perform Transatlanticism in full for 15th anniversary: Video + Setlist

Fans in Chicago were treated to a hell of a surprise on Sunday night

on October 08, 2018, 9:45am
Death Cab for Cutie, Riot Fest 2016, photo by Heather Kaplan
Death Cab for Cutie, Riot Fest 2016, photo by Heather Kaplan

Death Cab for Cutie are currently out supporting their new album, Thank You for Today. However, all those new songs didn’t stop Ben Gibbard and co. from feeling a little nostalgic during their Chicago stop at the Auditorium Theatre on Sunday evening.

The night marked the 15th anniversary of their iconic fourth studio album, 2003’s Transatlanticism, and to celebrate, the band surprised fans by performing the entire album in full. What’s more, they even returned for two (!) proper encores.

(Read: Five Reasons Death Cab For Cutie’s Transatlanticism Should Be Everyone’s Favorite)

It’s a pretty impressive feat, especially given that this isn’t exactly the type of band that traditionally does this sort of thing. Perhaps being in the Windy City inspired the guys to tear a page or two from Wilco, who have made this one of their many hallmarks.

Regardless, watch fan-shot footage below and consult the setlist shortly after.

Setlist:
I Dreamt We Spoke Again
Summer Years
The Ghosts of Beverly Drive
Long Division
Gold Rush

Transatlanticism:
The New Year
Lightness
Title and Registration
Expo ’86
The Sound of Settling
Tiny Vessels
Transatlanticism
Passenger Seat
Death of an Interior Decorator
We Looked Like Giants
A Lack of Color

Encore:
I Will Possess Your Heart
Black Sun
Northern Lights
Cath…
Soul Meets Body

Encore 2:
I Will Follow You Into the Dark
Crooked Teeth
Marching Bands of Manhattan

