Deerhunter detail new album, Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared?, share “Death in Midsummer”: Stream

Deerhunter teased a forthcoming album called Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared? back in April. Now, the full details of the project have been revealed: The band’s eighth LP is scheduled to arrive January 18th, 2019.

Due out via 4AD, the album marks Deerhunter’s first in almost four years following 2015’s impressive Fading Frontier. Its 10 tracks, many of which were debuted live during their summer tour, were produced by the band, Ben Etter, and Grammy-winner Ben H. Allen III. The indie rockers also enlisted the production talents of Cate Le Bon, a Welsh singer-songwriter known for her collaborations with Perfume Genius and Kevin Morby, as well as her own solo material. Tim Presley, aka White Fence, contributed additional lead guitar.



Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared? is said to be “a science fiction album about the present,” according to a press statement, and one that’s “concerned with the disappearance of culture, of humanity, of nature, of logic and emotion.”

“I think it’s a title that is definitely at home right here,” Deerhunter leader Bradford Cox previously explained of Marfa, Texas, a ghostlike town in West Texas where parts of the album were recorded. “There is a feeling of disappearance here… The desert just has a lot of disappeared things in it. It’s where things have disappeared to.” The LP was also recorded in Los Angeles’ Seahorse Sound, as well as Maze Studios and Cox’s own attic, both located in Atlanta.

Our first official look at the upcoming LP comes with lead single and opening track “Death in Midsummer”, which features additional harpsichord from Le Bon. A short description attributed to the song reads: “Caption of photograph found in book: ‘Revolution In The Streets of St. Petersburg, July 1917.’ The photo shows figures of people running away from piles of bodies.”

Check it out below via its official music video.

Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared? Artwork:

Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared? Tracklist:

01. Death in Midsummer

02. No One’s Sleeping

03. Greenpoint Gothic

04. Element

05. What Happens to People

06. Détournement

07. Futurism

08. Tarnung

09. Plains

10. Nocturne

Deerhunter have announced 2019 tour dates in support of the new LP, including a North American run that begins in February.

Deerhunter 2018-2019 Tour Dates:

11/04 – Sao Paolo, BR @ Balaclava Festival

11/08 – Santiago, CL @ Blondie

11/10 – Santiago, CL @ Fauna Primavera

11/11 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Personal Fest

11/13 – Quito, EC @ La Ideal

11/14 – Lima, PE @ Sala Raimondi

01/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

01/21 – Osaka, JP @ Bigcat

01/22 – Nagoya, JP @ Electric Ladyland

01/23 – Tokyo, JP @ O-East

02/15 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

02/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s 20 Lanes #

02/19 – Detroit, MI @ El Club #

02/21 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall #

02/22 – Montreal, QC @ Le National #

02/23 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall #

02/24 – Boston, MA @ Royale #

02/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel # $

03/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer $

03/02 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club $

03/03 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

03/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre $

03/06 – Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s Music Hall $

03/08 – Savannah, GA @ Savannah Stopover Music Festival

# = w/ Mary Lattimore

$ = w/ L’Rain