Disturbed announce dates for massive 2019 world tour

After teasing fans with an initial list of cities, Disturbed have now announced full details of a massive 2019 world tour, including a North American leg of arena shows that will feature Three Days Grace as support.
Disturbed will be touring behind their new album, Evolution, which arrives tomorrow (October 19th) and has already yielded the No. 1 mainstream rock song “Are You Ready”.
The trek will get started in North America, kicking off January 9th in San Diego, and will see Disturbed headlining such famed venues as The Forum in Los Angeles and Madison Square Garden in New York along the way. The stateside leg wraps up March 8th in Rosemont, Illinois, just outside the band’s hometown of Chicago.
Following the North American run, Disturbed will head to Europe for a monthlong jaunt that launches April 18th in Madrid, Spain, and winds down May 14th in Manchester, UK.
Tickets for the North American shows go on sale Friday, October 26th, at 10 a.m. local time, with a presale for Citi cardmembers starting Monday, October 22nd.
Disturbed 2019 Tour Dates (with Three Days Grace supporting North American shows):
01/09 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
01/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
01/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
01/14 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
01/16 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
01/17 – Albuquerque, NM @ Tingley Coliseum
01/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
01/22 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
01/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
01/25 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
01/26 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
01/28 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
01/30 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center
02/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
02/16 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
02/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
02/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
02/21 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
02/23 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
02/25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
02/27 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center
03/01 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell
03/02 – Buffalo, NY @ Keybank Center
03/04 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
03/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
03/07 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
03/08 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
04/18 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera
04/19 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz
04/21 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622
04/22 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
04/24 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle
04/25 – Munich, DE @ Zenith
04/27 – Luxembourg, LU @ Rockhal
04/28 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle
04/30 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
05/01 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
05/03 – Copenhagen, DK @ K.B. Hallen
05/04 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
05/06 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
05/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Afas Live
05/09 – Paris, FR @ Élysée Montmartre
05/11 – London, UKB @ Alexandria Palace
05/13 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
05/14 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo