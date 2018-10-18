Disturbed announce dates for massive 2019 world tour

DIsturbed, photo by Travis Shinn

After teasing fans with an initial list of cities, Disturbed have now announced full details of a massive 2019 world tour, including a North American leg of arena shows that will feature Three Days Grace as support.



Disturbed will be touring behind their new album, Evolution, which arrives tomorrow (October 19th) and has already yielded the No. 1 mainstream rock song “Are You Ready”.

The trek will get started in North America, kicking off January 9th in San Diego, and will see Disturbed headlining such famed venues as The Forum in Los Angeles and Madison Square Garden in New York along the way. The stateside leg wraps up March 8th in Rosemont, Illinois, just outside the band’s hometown of Chicago.

Following the North American run, Disturbed will head to Europe for a monthlong jaunt that launches April 18th in Madrid, Spain, and winds down May 14th in Manchester, UK.

Tickets for the North American shows go on sale Friday, October 26th, at 10 a.m. local time, with a presale for Citi cardmembers starting Monday, October 22nd.

Disturbed 2019 Tour Dates (with Three Days Grace supporting North American shows):

01/09 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

01/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

01/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

01/14 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

01/16 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

01/17 – Albuquerque, NM @ Tingley Coliseum

01/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

01/22 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

01/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

01/25 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

01/26 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

01/28 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

01/30 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

02/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

02/16 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

02/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

02/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

02/21 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena

02/23 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

02/25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

02/27 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center

03/01 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

03/02 – Buffalo, NY @ Keybank Center

03/04 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

03/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

03/07 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

03/08 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

04/18 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

04/19 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz

04/21 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622

04/22 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

04/24 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle

04/25 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

04/27 – Luxembourg, LU @ Rockhal

04/28 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle

04/30 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

05/01 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

05/03 – Copenhagen, DK @ K.B. Hallen

05/04 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

05/06 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

05/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Afas Live

05/09 – Paris, FR @ Élysée Montmartre

05/11 – London, UKB @ Alexandria Palace

05/13 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

05/14 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo