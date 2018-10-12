Disturbed unleash hard-hitting new song, “The Best Ones Lie”: Stream

Disturbed, photo by Travis Shinn

Disturbed will release their new album, Evolution, in one week (October 19th), and the band has just unleashed a hard-hitting new track off the set called “The Best Ones Lie” (listen below).



With lyrics such as, “You know I really don’t know what to believe / We watch the world die while they keep telling us there’s nothing to fear,” coupled with fast riffing and tight rhythms, the song shows off Disturbed’s heavier side. Take a listen to the song below.

“The Best Ones Lie” is the third track Disturbed have released off Evolution, the first being debut single “Are You Ready,” which is currently No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks Chart for the third consecutive week. “Are You Ready” has also notched more than 5 million Spotify streams and a music video with more than 5 million YouTube views. It marks Disturbed’s 12th No. 1 single and their fastest-charting No. 1 single ever.

The ballad “A Reason To Fight” is another previously-released track off Evolution. That song’s video, directed by Matt Mahurin (U2, Metallica), has scored more than 2.5 million YouTube views thus far.

In other news, on October 23rd and 24th, Disturbed will team up with the USO to perform for the Airmen at Creech and Nellis Air Force Bases in Indian Springs and Las Vegas, respectively. The band members will also participate in USO morale engagements to visit Airmen where they work and learn more about the crucial missions at each base.