Disturbed to play USO shows for military personnel

Disturbed, photo by Travis Shinn

Disturbed will embark on their first-ever USO tour for U.S. military personnel. The Chicago hard rockers will perform two special USO concerts in Nevada at the Airmen at Creech and Nellis Air Force Bases in Indian Springs and Las Vegas, respectively, on October 23rd and 24th, where they’ll also engage with the military members.

“We are honored every time we are able to perform for our troops and pay our respects to our service men & women,” Disturbed guitarist Dan Donegan said in a statement. “They sacrifice so much for their love of our country & we look forward to partnering with the USO for the first time as a Force Behind the Forces to bring them a moment of escape from all that they do for us on a daily basis!”



“Disturbed has an enthusiastic military fan base, and we at the USO are excited to bring them directly to the fans who appreciate them so much,” added Mari Villalobos, the USO’s director of entertainment relationships. “We hope this will be the first of many partnerships with them and other Warner Bros. Records artists as we continue to keep service members connected to family, home and country.”

The band is gearing up to release the new album, Evolution, on Oct. 19. The band’s first single off the album, “Are You Ready,” recently hit No. 1 at rock radio and marks the group’s 12th No. 1 single. The group also recently released an acoustic ballad off the album called “A Reason to Fight,” which the band says is about the struggles of addiction.

Disturbed will hit the road in 2019 to support Evolution and have revealed the initial cities for their early 2019 tour, although venues and dates have yet to be announced.