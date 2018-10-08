Donald Trump responds to Taylor Swift: “I like [her] music about 25% less now”

Donald Trump Being Predictably Salty

Taylor Swift has gotten plenty of heat over the years for not voicing any political opinions. The pop star broke her silence finally on Sunday night, posting a lengthy Instagram post in support of two Democratic politicians in the running in Tennessee. And, to the surprise of absolutely no one, Donald Trump is not happy about it.

“In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now,” Swift wrote. “I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights.”



The Reputation singer then vowed to vote for Tennessee’s Phil Bredesen for Senate and Rep. Jim Cooper for House of Representatives, as well as urged the rest of her fanbase to follow suit and become politically active. “Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values.”

Man-child Trump, perhaps the most powerful person in the world, has found time to address Swift’s political message. “Let’s say that I like Taylor’s music about 25% less now,” he told the press this afternoon. He also speculated “Swift doesn’t know anything about” GOP Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn, Bredesen’s opponent — despite the fact that Swift dedicated about half of her post to detailing Blackburn’s problematic record. Trump praised also Blackburn’s work, which has entailed voting against protections for women and the LGBTQ+ community.

"Let's say that I like Taylor's music about 25% less now," Pres. Trump jokes following Taylor Swift's endorsement of Democratic Tennessee senatorial candidate Phil Bredesen. https://t.co/D0fh71pQFl pic.twitter.com/4qeR6fCZcr — ABC News (@ABC) October 8, 2018

Swift no doubt was moved to speak up following Brett Kavanaugh’s unfortunate Supreme Court confirmation over the weekend. She might also be troubled by the fact that Trump and one of her own past foes, Kanye West, have joined forces on the dark side.

Earlier today, Fox & Friends claimed that Swift did not in fact write the political post herself.