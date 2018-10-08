Donald Trump responds to Taylor Swift: “I like [her] music about 25% less now”

Taylor Swift has gotten plenty of heat over the years for not voicing any political opinions. The pop star broke her silence finally on Sunday night, posting a lengthy Instagram post in support of two Democratic politicians in the running in Tennessee. And, to the surprise of absolutely no one, Donald Trump is not happy about it.
“In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now,” Swift wrote. “I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights.”
The Reputation singer then vowed to vote for Tennessee’s Phil Bredesen for Senate and Rep. Jim Cooper for House of Representatives, as well as urged the rest of her fanbase to follow suit and become politically active. “Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values.”
Man-child Trump, perhaps the most powerful person in the world, has found time to address Swift’s political message. “Let’s say that I like Taylor’s music about 25% less now,” he told the press this afternoon. He also speculated “Swift doesn’t know anything about” GOP Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn, Bredesen’s opponent — despite the fact that Swift dedicated about half of her post to detailing Blackburn’s problematic record. Trump praised also Blackburn’s work, which has entailed voting against protections for women and the LGBTQ+ community.
Swift no doubt was moved to speak up following Brett Kavanaugh’s unfortunate Supreme Court confirmation over the weekend. She might also be troubled by the fact that Trump and one of her own past foes, Kanye West, have joined forces on the dark side.
Earlier today, Fox & Friends claimed that Swift did not in fact write the political post herself.
I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting! 🗳😃🌈