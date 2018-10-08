Drake and Migos cancel three more tour dates

“The Aubrey & The Three Amigos tour” has hit its share of snags, thanks to a number of production issues and Drake coming down with the flu. Though Drake and Migos have successfully been on the road for a few weeks now, the trek has hit a fresh roadblock with the outright cancelation of three more dates (via Billboard).



Twice-postponed gigs in St. Paul, Minnesota and Denver, Colorado, as well as an October 10th show in Salt Lake City, Utah have all been axed from the schedule. No reason has been given, though ticket holders are being offered refunds at the point of purchase. A representative for Drake informed Pitchfork that “the rest of the tour is still going ahead.”

Find the remaining routing below.

Drake and Migos 2018 Tour Dates:

10/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/26 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

10/27 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

10/29 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

11/01 – Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome

11/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

11/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

11/06 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

11/07 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

11/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

11/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

11/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena