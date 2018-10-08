Drake and Migos cancel three more tour dates

“The Aubrey & The Three Amigos tour” has hit its share of snags, thanks to a number of production issues and Drake coming down with the flu. Though Drake and Migos have successfully been on the road for a few weeks now, the trek has hit a fresh roadblock with the outright cancelation of three more dates (via Billboard).
Twice-postponed gigs in St. Paul, Minnesota and Denver, Colorado, as well as an October 10th show in Salt Lake City, Utah have all been axed from the schedule. No reason has been given, though ticket holders are being offered refunds at the point of purchase. A representative for Drake informed Pitchfork that “the rest of the tour is still going ahead.”
Find the remaining routing below.
Drake and Migos 2018 Tour Dates:
10/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/26 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
10/27 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
10/29 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
11/01 – Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome
11/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
11/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
11/06 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
11/07 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
11/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
11/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
11/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena