Eddie Vedder performs with Johnny Marr and Liz Phair at Ohana Fest: Video and Setlist

Pearl Jam, photo by Lior Phillips

Big weekend for Eddie Vedder. Once again, the Pearl Jam frontman hosted his annual Ohana Festival, which delivered another eclectic lineup, from Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Mumford and Sons to Beck and Norah Jones. As expected, Vedder treated audiences to a number of surprises.

In terms of collaborations, Vedder brought out fellow Chicagoan Liz Phair for an acoustic rendition of Pearl Jam’s “Better Man” and also joined Johnny Marr during his set for a humble reimagining of The Smiths’ iconic tune, “There Is a Light That Never Goes Out”. Marr would later return the favor during a spirited cover of Indio’s “Hard Sun”.



Speaking of covers, Vedder delivered a jukebox worth of ’em throughout his two sets, specifically: Bruce Springsteen (“Open All Night”), The Beatles (“You’ve Got to Hide Your Love Away”, “Here Comes the Sun”), Tom Petty (“I Won’t Back Down”, “Room at the Top”, “Wildflowers”), Warren Zevon (“Keep Me in Your Heart”), George Harrison (“Isn’t It a Pity”), The Clash (“Should I Stay Or Should I Go”), Cat Power (“Good Woman”), Bob Dylan (“Forever Young”), and Neil Young (“Keep On Rockin’ in the Free World”).

Catch fan-shot footage of all the available performances below.

Night One Setlist:

Wishlist (Pearl Jam song)

You’ve Got to Hide Your Love Away (The Beatles cover)

Keep Me in Your Heart (Warren Zevon cover)

Good Woman (Cat Power cover)

Far Behind

Unthought Known (Pearl Jam song)

Here Comes the Sun (The Beatles cover)

Isn’t It a Pity (George Harrison cover)

Wildflowers (Tom Petty cover)

Just Breathe (Pearl Jam song)

Without You

Rise

Open All Night (Bruce Springsteen cover)

Forever Young (Bob Dylan cover)

I Won’t Back Down (Tom Petty cover)

Should I Stay or Should I Go (The Clash cover)

Hard Sun (Indio cover)

Night Two Setlist:

Unthought Known (Pearl Jam song)

Wishlist (Pearl Jam song)

Keep Me in Your Heart (Warren Zevon cover)

Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town (Pearl Jam song)

Good Woman (Cat Power cover)

Better Man (Pearl Jam song) (with Liz Phair) (acoustic alternate version)

I Am Mine (Pearl Jam song)

Sleeping by Myself

Without You

Driftin’ (Pearl Jam song)

Far Behind

Guaranteed

Rise

Just Breathe (Pearl Jam song)

Wildflowers (Tom Petty cover) (with Scott Thurston)

Room at the Top (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers cover)

I Won’t Back Down (Tom Petty cover)

Isn’t It a Pity (George Harrison cover)

Porch (Pearl Jam song)

Should I Stay or Should I Go (The Clash cover)

Open All Night (Bruce Springsteen cover)

Hard Sun (Indio cover)

Rockin’ in the Free World (Neil Young cover)