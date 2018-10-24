Ellie Goulding teams with Diplo and Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee on new song “Close to Me”: Stream

Ellie Goulding, Diplo, and Swae Lee

It’s been three years since Ellie Goulding released her last full-length record, 2015’s Delirium. Since then, she’s appeared on the Bridget Jones’s Baby soundtrack, teamed with Kygo on his Stargazing EP, covered Don McLean’s classic “Vincent”, and even gotten married. Yet in all that time, she’s yet to release a true standalone single of her own — until today.

The British singer has re-teamed with producer Diplo (with whom she worked on “Powerful” from Major Lazer’s Peace Is The Mission) and Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee for a song called “Close to Me”. Befitting her continued transition from a folk-tronica leaning sound to dance and electropop, “Closer to Me” is an earworm of a track. It sways over synths that breathe with the echo of a church as Goulding sings, “I don’t wanna be somebody without your body close to me/ And if it wasn’t you, I wouldn’t want anybody close to me/ ‘Cause I’m an animal like you.”



Take a listen below.