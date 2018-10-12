Elvis Costello returns with Look Now, his first album with The Imposters in a decade: Stream

Today marks the release of Elvis Costello & The Imposters’ Look Now, the outfit’s first new album as a unit since 2008’s Momofuku. Subscribers of Apple Music and Spotify can stream it below.
Costello was inspired to make the album after last year’s “Imperial Bedroom & Other Chambers Tour”, saying in a press release that “I knew if we could make an album with the scope of Imperial Bedroom and some of the beauty and emotion of Painted From Memory, we would really have something.” As a taste of the album, he shared two singles, “Under Lime” and “Unwanted Number”, and teased collaborations with Burt Bacharach and Carole King.
In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Costello called Look Now an “uptown pop album,” adding that the texture of his work with the Imposters has evolved considerably over the last 40 years. “This is a different group than the group I started out with,” Costello told Rolling Stone. “We have strengths in different areas than that first group, because obviously, the three of us that have played together for forty years should’ve learned something, you know?”
Our own Ryan Bray praised the album in his B review as “an intricately detailed and meticulously crafted affair, one longer on arrangements and musicianship than rock and roll spit and vinegar.” He added, “There’s a swanky, sophisticated cool coursing through Look Now that punches it up in even its hushest moments.”
Look Now Artwork:
Look Now Tracklist:
01. Under Lime
02. Don’t Look Now
03. Burnt Sugar Is So Bitter
04. Stripping Paper
05. Unwanted Number
06. I Let The Sun Go Down
07. Mr. & Mrs. Hush
08. Photographs Can Lie
09. Dishonor The Stars
10. Suspect My Tears
11. Why Won’t Heaven Help Me?
12. He’s Given Me Things
Deluxe Special Edition Tracks:
13. Isabelle In Tears
14. Adieu Paris (L’Envie Des Étoiles)
15. The Final Mrs. Curtain
16. You Shouldn’t Look At Me That Way
In support of Look Now, Costello & The Imposters will embark on a lengthy American tour beginning in November. See the full itinerary below, and grab tickets here.
Elvis Costello 2018 Tour Dates:
11/02 – Bethlehem, PA @ The Sands Bethlehem Event Center
11/04 – Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall
11/06 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Paramount Theatre
11/07 – Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino
11/09 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre
11/10 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
11/11 – Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center
11/13 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
11/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Northrop Auditorium
11/17 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
11/19 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre
11/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House
11/23 – Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino
11/25 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
11/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
11/28 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim
11/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
12/01 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
12/03 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
12/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre