Elvis Costello returns with Look Now, his first album with The Imposters in a decade: Stream

Today marks the release of Elvis Costello & The Imposters’ Look Now, the outfit’s first new album as a unit since 2008’s Momofuku. Subscribers of Apple Music and Spotify can stream it below.

Costello was inspired to make the album after last year’s “Imperial Bedroom & Other Chambers Tour”, saying in a press release that “I knew if we could make an album with the scope of Imperial Bedroom and some of the beauty and emotion of Painted From Memory, we would really have something.” As a taste of the album, he shared two singles, “Under Lime” and “Unwanted Number”, and teased collaborations with Burt Bacharach and Carole King.



In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Costello called Look Now an “uptown pop album,” adding that the texture of his work with the Imposters has evolved considerably over the last 40 years. “This is a different group than the group I started out with,” Costello told Rolling Stone. “We have strengths in different areas than that first group, because obviously, the three of us that have played together for forty years should’ve learned something, you know?”

Our own Ryan Bray praised the album in his B review as “an intricately detailed and meticulously crafted affair, one longer on arrangements and musicianship than rock and roll spit and vinegar.” He added, “There’s a swanky, sophisticated cool coursing through Look Now that punches it up in even its hushest moments.”

Look Now Artwork:

Look Now Tracklist:

01. Under Lime

02. Don’t Look Now

03. Burnt Sugar Is So Bitter

04. Stripping Paper

05. Unwanted Number

06. I Let The Sun Go Down

07. Mr. & Mrs. Hush

08. Photographs Can Lie

09. Dishonor The Stars

10. Suspect My Tears

11. Why Won’t Heaven Help Me?

12. He’s Given Me Things

Deluxe Special Edition Tracks:

13. Isabelle In Tears

14. Adieu Paris (L’Envie Des Étoiles)

15. The Final Mrs. Curtain

16. You Shouldn’t Look At Me That Way

In support of Look Now, Costello & The Imposters will embark on a lengthy American tour beginning in November. See the full itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Elvis Costello 2018 Tour Dates:

11/02 – Bethlehem, PA @ The Sands Bethlehem Event Center

11/04 – Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall

11/06 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Paramount Theatre

11/07 – Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino

11/09 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre

11/10 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

11/11 – Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center

11/13 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

11/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Northrop Auditorium

11/17 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

11/19 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre

11/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House

11/23 – Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino

11/25 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

11/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

11/28 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim

11/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

12/01 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

12/03 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

12/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre