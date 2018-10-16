Eminem performs “Venom” from atop Empire State Building: Watch

Eminem on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last week, the Empire State Building was mysteriously aglow with strobe lights and circled by a helicopter. Now we know why: Eminem shot a special performance of “Venom” from atop the the New York City landmark for Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Check out the flashy replay below, which was apparently filmed using Google’s new Pixel 3 phone. Without spoiling too much, the performance features a comedic interlude starring Kimmel’s sidekick, Guillermo. Watch it in full below.



What is going on with the helicopters at the Empire State Building!? I can’t sleep it’s so noisy pic.twitter.com/H39vk5LrUA — Caroline Cenerizio (@ccenerizio) October 7, 2018

“Venom” is Eminem’s contribution to the new, Tom Hardy-starring Marvel film of the same name. He released a music video for the track earlier this month. Em’s most recent album, Kamikaze, has critics, collaborators, and (famous) fans pretty divided.

As for Kimmel, he’s hosting his show from New York City all week. The guest lists also includes St. Vincent, Wu-Tang Clan, and Cardi B.