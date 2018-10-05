Episode 89: Stephen King’s It Proves Terror Only Ages

It, Dragon Rebound Edition

Download | Listen and subscribe via iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS



“The clown seized his arm.”

Constant Listeners, sit back, relax, and finish those Chinese leftovers. Why? We’re going to be in Derry for quite some time, and now that you know the rich history, it’s time to roll up your sleeves and step into the grey water with us.

(Merch: Support The Losers’ Club and Grab Some T-Shirts!)

Join Losers McKenzie Gerber, Michael Roffman, Dan Caffrey, and Mel Kassel as they head into the Barrens of Stephen King’s 1986 epic in this exhaustive second episode, which dissects both Part 1: The Shadow Before and Mike Hanlon’s Derry: The First Interlude. There are heroes, there are villains, there is a long discussion about Al Pacino.

Listen above and return next week when the Losers finally get into the actual story as they head straight into “Part 1: The Shadow Before”. In the meantime, don’t forget to show your support and leave us a glowing review on iTunes.

Chapter include: Introduction, Heroes and Villains (2:30), Misery (1:43:35), The Sematary (1:48:00), Word Processor of the Gods (1:55:30), Poundcake (2:01:15), King’s Dominion (2:07:30), Things We Glean Along the Beam (2:10:45), and Outro (2:14:30)

— Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

— E-mail us tips.

Links

— Listen and Follow: Coach Hop

— In Case You Missed It: The History of Stephen King’s It and Why He Wanted to Quit Horror Upon Publishing

— Editorial: The Generation That Grew Up on Stephen King is Taking Him Back

— Editorial: Let’s Not Fuck Up This Stephen King Renaissance, Okay?

— Feature: Behold, The Stephen King Cinematic Universe!

— Guide: Stephen King in Five Films

— Ranking: Every Stephen King Movie, Miniseries, TV Show from Worst to Best

— List: The Top 10 Stephen King Film Adaptations