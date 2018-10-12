Episode 90: Bullying Fuels the Horror of Stephen King’s It

It, 1990, ABC

“You’re dead, fatboy.”

Constant Listeners, we’re heading back to “simpler times,” though only in theory. Because in Derry, Maine, the Summer of 1958 wasn’t all sock hops, milkshakes, and rock ‘n’ roll.

Join Losers Michael Roffman, Mel Kassel, Randall Colburn, and The AV Club’s Katie Rife as they wax nostalgic and visit the ’50s in the third episode revolving around Stephen King’s 1986 epic. Together, they bypass the bullies and hide in the standpipe that haunts the pages of Part 2: June of 1958 and Mike Hanlon’s Derry: The Second Interlude.

Listen above and return next week when the Losers wrestlewith middle age in “Part 3: Grownups” and read another one of Hanlon’s interludes. For now, don’t forget to show your support and leave us a glowing review on iTunes.

Chapter include: Introduction, Heroes and Villains (34:15), Misery (1:57:00), The Sematary (2:12:50), Bowers Power Hour (2:37:25), Back to the Sematary (3:02:10), Word Processor of the Gods (3:17:10), Poundcake (3:23:45), King’s Dominion (3:29:30), Outro (3:35:00)

