Fabolous indicted on four counts of domestic abuse, faces 20 years in prison

Fabolous

Today, Bossip reported that rapper Fabolous and longtime partner, Emily Bustamante (a.k.a. Love & Hip-Hop‘s Emily B), got married. Also today, TMZ reported that Fabolous was indicted by a New Jersey grand jury last week for domestic abuse.

The charges include one count of domestic violence with significant bodily injury, two counts of threatening to kill, and one count of possession of a weapon. Fabolous’ abusive behavior made headlines back in March when TMZ posted a video of the rapper threatening to kill Bustamante and her father in the driveway of their Englewood, New Jersey home. At the time, reports also emerged that Fabolous had punched Bustamante repeatedly in the face, costing her two of her front teeth.



If found guilty, Fabolous could face up to 20 years in prison.

The pair have two children together.