FIDLAR announce new album, Almost Free, share the ultra-shiny “Can’t You See”: Stream

FIDLAR, photo by David Black

FIDLAR have proven to be a surprisingly resilient and shape-shifting band since they landed in a splash of beer back in 2013. Their 2015 follow-up, Too, was thematically rich and sonically adventurous, and their recent singles have found them tackling of-the-moment issues with a refreshing lack of pretension. It’s all been building to the release of their third LP, Almost Free, which is due out on January 25th via Mom + Pop Records.

The band hit the studio with Grammy-nominated producer Ricky Reed (Twenty One Pilots, Phantogram), and the album’s latest single, “Can’t You See”, is a funky slice slice of radio-friendly rock, with frontman Zac Carper trading in his bleeding rasp for some starry-eyed falsetto. Lest you worry that the band has been enticed away from the booze-soaked punk of yore, rest assured that previous singles “Alcohol” and “Too Real”, both scorching and intimate, are also on the album.



Guitarist Elvis Kuehn says “Can’t You See” is “about believing you need external things to be fulfilled, when really that comes from within yourself. Play it loud while driving around Los Angeles and it’ll make sense.” Hear it below.

“A lot of the vibe was, ‘Well, why can’t we do that? Why can’t we have horns? Why can’t we have key changes? Why can’t we have a harmonica loop?’” Carper said of the album in a press release. “It was about taking the ceiling off. Having it be limitless. Ain’t no rules.”

Pre-order the album here and get a bonus 7-inch flexi disc of “Can’t You See” and non-album track, “Are You High?”, which was released earlier this year.

Check out the artwork and tracklist below, and peep their current slate of North American tour dates here.

Almost Free Artwork:

Almost Free Tracklist:

01. Get Off My Rock

02. Can’t You See

03. By Myself

04. Flake

05. Alcohol

06. Almost Free

07. Scam Likely

08. Called You Twice (feat. K.Flay)

09. Nuke

10. Too Real

11. Kick

12. Thought. Mouth.

13. Good Times Are Over