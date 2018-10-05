Filmography: John Carpenter Always Thrived in the Beyond

The Fog, Starman, Big Trouble in Little China, They Live

Our third season of Filmography on the Master of Horror John Carpenter continues, as Film Editor Dominick Suzanne-Mayer is joined by Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman and senior writer Blake Goble.

Together, they examine Carpenter’s perceptions of good and evil from the beyond, the ways in which his ’80s heyday reflected this pet interest across a riot of different styles, and how Carpenter progressed rapidly from a horror filmmaker to one of modern film’s most versatile auteurs.

This week’s discussion is focused around the following features:

The Fog (1980) Starman (1984) Big Trouble in Little China (1986) They Live (1988)

Chapters: Introduction (0:09), The Beyond: A Discussion (1:40), The Fog (10:14), Starman (24:55), Big Trouble in Little China (40:14), They Live (56:42), Intermission (1:12:48), A Broader Context (1:12:52), Sight [Cinematography/Editing] (1:19:04), The Lasting Image (1:40:26), Music & Score (1:50:09), Closing Remarks (2:11:04)

We’ll see you next Thursday, October 11th for part three of Filmography: John Carpenter. In case you missed it, full seasons are currently available surrounding the filmographies of both Wes Anderson and Stanley Kubrick.