Filmography: John Carpenter Loved to Do the Monster Mash

Download | Listen via iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Play | RSS



Our third season of Filmography on the Master of Horror John Carpenter continues, as Film Editor Dominick Suzanne-Mayer is joined for this week’s episode, John Carpenter vs. The Monster Mash, by Halloweenies and The Losers Club contributor Mackenzie Gerber and CoS senior writer and Alcohollywood co-host and editor Clint Worthington.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser

Together, they examine Carpenter’s understanding of monstrousness, the ways in which his filmmaking informs the scares of some of his creatures, the wildly differing returns he’s found on monster movies throughout his career, and much more.

This week’s discussion is focused around the following features:

Prince of Darkness (1987) In the Mouth of Madness (1994) Vampires (1998) The Ward (2010)

Chapters: Introduction (0:09), The Monster Mash: A Discussion (1:56), Prince of Darkness (5:25), In the Mouth of Madness (18:20), Vampires (31:23), The Ward (45:01), Intermission (56:20), Sight [Cinematography/Editing] (56:24), The Lasting Image (1:12:48), Music & Score (1:16:31), Gin the Vermouth of Madness: A Cocktail Recipe by Clint Worthington (1:25:49), Closing Remarks (1:27:27)

We’ll see you next Thursday, October 25th for the fifth and final installment of Filmography: John Carpenter. In case you missed it, full seasons are currently available surrounding the filmographies of both Wes Anderson and Stanley Kubrick.