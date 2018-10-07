Flight of the Conchords’ new special, Live at the London Apollo, premieres on HBO: Watch

Flight of the Conchords' HBO special

On Saturday night, Flight of the Conchords’ Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement made their long-awaited return to HBO with a new hour-long comedy special called Flight of the Conchords: Live at the London Apollo.

The special captures the Conchords’ recent “Flight of the Conchords Sing Flight of the Conchords Tour”. during which the comic songbirds performed new original songs as well as past classics.



Flight of the Conchords: Live at the London Apollo is now available on HBO On Demand, HBO Go, and HBO Now. Below, you can watch a trio of clips from the special, including a new song called “Deana and Ian”, the fan favorite “Hurt Feelings”, and some on-stage banter about complimentary muffins.

Ahead of this weekend’s premiere, Flight of the Conchords appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert and performed their new song “Father & Son”.

Beyond his work in Flight of the Conchords, Clement has a number of other upcoming projects in the works, including a U.S. television adaptation of the breakout New Zealand horror comedy, What We Do In the Shadows, as well as a theatrical sequel.