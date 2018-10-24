Florence and the Machine deliver powerful performance of “Patricia” on Corden: Watch

Florence and the Machine on James Corden

Florence and the Machine may have wrapped up their North American tour, but they’re far from done promoting their most recent album on this side of the Atlantic. They filmed an intimate session for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series last week, and on Tuesday evening, they served as musical guest on the Late Late Show with James Corden.

Dim lights behind her, Florence Welch dramatically stood front and center as she belted the High as Hope single “Patricia”, her own personal tribute to Patti Smith. “And do you understand with every seed you sow, you make this cold world beautiful?” Welch sang with fervor, as though the music icon was actually in attendance somewhere in the shadows. “You told me all the doors are open to the believer/ I believe her, I believe her, I believer her.”



Elsewhere in the episode, Welch sat down for a brief chat with Corden and fellow guest Jamie Dornan. She and the actor reminisced about the time they hung out in the Guilty Pleasures Tent at Latitude Festival in the UK (Welch may or may not have been dressed as a lion).

Replay all the clips below.