Frankie Muniz comes to Kanye West’s defense

Frankie Muniz (photo by Jesse Grant), Kanye West (via SNL)

If it weren’t for its surprise guests, the season 44 opener of SNL this past weekend probably would’ve been a total garbage fire thanks to Kanye West. The Chicago rapper not only appeared while donning a MAGA hat, but proceeded to close the episode with a pro-Trump rant so distasteful the TV show’s own cast felt compelled to exit the stage early.

Naturally, Kanye felt the need to hear himself talk defend himself, specifically his choice of hat. “This represents good and America becoming whole again,” he wrote on Twitter. He then went on to advocate for the abolishment of the 13th amendment — a.k.a. the amendment that ended slavery. Kanye clarified in a subsequent tweet that he meant “amend” the 13th amendment, not completely abolish, but already the damage had been done.



Lana Del Rey quickly hit back, commenting that Yeezy’s support for Trump is a “loss for the culture.” Even Captain America himself, Chris Evans, felt moved to suit up and defend the US, saying “There’s nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn’t know history, doesn’t read books, and frames their myopia as virtue.”

But, ya know who is on Kanye’s side? The secret weapon to combat all the Ye haters? Well, there’s Donald Trump, who praised Kanye’s gross MAGA hat. But there’s also — wait for it, wait for it, hold onto your butts — Frankie Muniz.

Yeah, the former Malcolm in the Middle star is here to bravely sympathize and stand up for Yeezus and his nonsensical comments. In an interview with TMZ, Muniz praised Kanye for his outspokenness. “One thing that I can say about him that I think is a positive from it is the fact he’s speaking out for what he believes,” said the actor. “He’s very adamant about what he’s saying and I don’t know, I give him props for that.”

Muniz supposedly harbors right-leaning views and had repeatedly expressed his dissatisfaction with Obama’s way of doing things in the White House. Does that mean that he, like Kanye, also “gives props” to Trump? Well, the POTUS has been “very adamant” about ripping families apart and banning Muslims from the country… so perhaps?

Watch the full TMZ segment with Muniz.