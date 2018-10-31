Freddie Gibbs and Curren$y drop Fetti mixtape: Stream

Forget the candy, Freddie Gibbs and Curren$y have treated fans to their new collaborative mixtape, Fetti. Stream it in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.
The long-in-the-works effort spans a total of nine tracks, including titles like “Saturday Night Special”, “Now & Later Gators”, and “Tapatio”. The Alchemist, known for his work with Nas, Mobb Deep, and Action Bronson, oversaw production for the entire ‘tape.
Fetti follows Gibbs’ Freddie mixtape from June. Curren$y has dropped a handful of releases in 2018, among them The Marina, featuring Harry Fraud.
Gibbs will embark on his own solo North American tour beginning November 16th. Grab tickets here.
Fetti Artwork:
Fetti Tracklist:
01. Location Remote
02. The Blow
03. New Thangs
04. Saturday Night Special
05. Now & Later Gators
06. No Window Tints
07. Willie Lloyd
08. Tapatio
09. Bundy & Sincere