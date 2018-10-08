Freddie Gibbs announces North American “Freddie Tour”

Freddie Gibbs is looking to close out 2018 on a high note with a North American headlining tour.
The just-announced trek is set for November and December, and comes in continued support of the Indiana rapper’s Freddie mixtape from June. He’s set to perform in the cities of Chicago, Toronto, Boston, New York, and Atlanta. The itinerary also lists stops in Dallas, Austin, Los Angeles, Portland, and Vancouver.
On Halloween, just a few weeks before the start of the “Freddie Tour”, Gibbs is expected to drop Fetti, his long-awaited collaborative EP with Curren$y.
Consult his full tour schedule below, and grab tickets here.
Freddie Gibbs 2018 Tour Dates:
11/16 – Chicago, IL @ Park West
11/18 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
11/19 – Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall
11/20 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
11/23 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
11/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Voltage Lounge
11/26 – New York, NY @ Highline
11/27 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall
11/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
12/03 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
12/04 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
12/05 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live
12/07 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
12/09 – Tempe, AZ @ Aura
12/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey
12/11 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish
12/13 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater
12/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club
12/15 – Seattle, WA @ Neumo’s
Revisit the hilarious video for Freddie cut “Automatic”: