Freddie Gibbs announces North American “Freddie Tour”

Freddie Gibbs

Freddie Gibbs is looking to close out 2018 on a high note with a North American headlining tour.

The just-announced trek is set for November and December, and comes in continued support of the Indiana rapper’s Freddie mixtape from June. He’s set to perform in the cities of Chicago, Toronto, Boston, New York, and Atlanta. The itinerary also lists stops in Dallas, Austin, Los Angeles, Portland, and Vancouver.



On Halloween, just a few weeks before the start of the “Freddie Tour”, Gibbs is expected to drop Fetti, his long-awaited collaborative EP with Curren$y.

Consult his full tour schedule below, and grab tickets here.

Freddie Gibbs 2018 Tour Dates:

11/16 – Chicago, IL @ Park West

11/18 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

11/19 – Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall

11/20 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

11/23 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

11/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Voltage Lounge

11/26 – New York, NY @ Highline

11/27 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

11/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

12/03 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

12/04 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

12/05 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

12/07 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

12/09 – Tempe, AZ @ Aura

12/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

12/11 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

12/13 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater

12/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

12/15 – Seattle, WA @ Neumo’s

Revisit the hilarious video for Freddie cut “Automatic”: