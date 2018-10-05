Fucked Up share epic new album Dose Your Dreams: Stream

Today marks the release of Toronto hardcore outfit Fucked Up’s latest opus, Dose Your Dreams. Subscribers of Apple Music and Spotify can stream it below.
A follow-up to 2014’s Glass Boys, the 18-track album is more aligned with 2011’s David Comes To Life in scope, narrative, and character. In an interview with Billboard, frontman Damian Abraham called it “the Fucked Up opus, I think, in a very real way,” noting that the majority of the album’s music, concept, and lyrics came from guitarist Mike Haliechuk. “When it came to everything Mike proposed I was like, ‘let’s try it, I’m not going to fight you on anything on this record,’” he said. Later, he added, “When I look back at this record I’m like, ‘Thank God I didn’t fight him on any of this stuff,’ because this is his opus.”
(Read: The 50 Albums That Shaped Punk Rock)
Owen Pallett, who contributed string arrangements to the record, was equally enamored with the album. In a bio written for the band, he wrote, “I was sent an unfinished version of Dose Your Dreams so that I might contribute string parts. I couldn’t stop listening to the rough mixes I received. A friend asked me how the record was. I replied, “My God, Fucked Up have made their [Primal Scream’s] Screamadelica.” He continued, “And psych-rock-groove it is. The drums mixed wide, propensity for drones, for delay pedal, for repetition, groove. The politics and aesthetics of hardcore married to an ‘open format’ approach to genre. Elements of doo-wop, krautrock, groove, digital hardcore.”
The band previously shared music videos for pre-release singles “Raise Your Voice Joyce” and “Normal People”.
Dose Your Dreams Artwork:
Dose Your Dreams Tracklist:
01. None of Your Business Man
02. Raise Your Voice Joyce
03. Tell Me What You See
04. Normal People
05. Torch to Light
06. Talking Pictures
07. House of Keys
08. Dose Your Dreams
09. Living in a Simulation
10. I Don’t Wanna Live in this World Anymore
11. How to Die Happy
12. Two I’s Closed
13. The One I Want Will Come For Me
14. Mechanical Bull
15. Accelerate
16. Came Down Wrong
17. Love Is An Island in the Sea
18. Joy Stops Time
Fucked Up 2018 Tour Dates:
10/19 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
11/03 – Ottawa, ON @ The 27 Club
11/04 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa
11/05 – Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot
11/06 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
11/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel
11/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
11/10 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel
11/11 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings
11/12 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
11/13 – Nashville, TN @ The High Watt
12/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom
12/05 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
12/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex
12/07 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
12/08 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone
12/10 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
12/11 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
12/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret