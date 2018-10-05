Fucked Up share epic new album Dose Your Dreams: Stream

Fucked Up, photo by John Londono

Today marks the release of Toronto hardcore outfit Fucked Up’s latest opus, Dose Your Dreams. Subscribers of Apple Music and Spotify can stream it below.

A follow-up to 2014’s Glass Boys, the 18-track album is more aligned with 2011’s David Comes To Life in scope, narrative, and character. In an interview with Billboard, frontman Damian Abraham called it “the Fucked Up opus, I think, in a very real way,” noting that the majority of the album’s music, concept, and lyrics came from guitarist Mike Haliechuk. “When it came to everything Mike proposed I was like, ‘let’s try it, I’m not going to fight you on anything on this record,’” he said. Later, he added, “When I look back at this record I’m like, ‘Thank God I didn’t fight him on any of this stuff,’ because this is his opus.”



(Read: The 50 Albums That Shaped Punk Rock)

Owen Pallett, who contributed string arrangements to the record, was equally enamored with the album. In a bio written for the band, he wrote, “I was sent an unfinished version of Dose Your Dreams so that I might contribute string parts. I couldn’t stop listening to the rough mixes I received. A friend asked me how the record was. I replied, “My God, Fucked Up have made their [Primal Scream’s] Screamadelica.” He continued, “And psych-rock-groove it is. The drums mixed wide, propensity for drones, for delay pedal, for repetition, groove. The politics and aesthetics of hardcore married to an ‘open format’ approach to genre. Elements of doo-wop, krautrock, groove, digital hardcore.”

The band previously shared music videos for pre-release singles “Raise Your Voice Joyce” and “Normal People”.

Dose Your Dreams Artwork:

Dose Your Dreams Tracklist:

01. None of Your Business Man

02. Raise Your Voice Joyce

03. Tell Me What You See

04. Normal People

05. Torch to Light

06. Talking Pictures

07. House of Keys

08. Dose Your Dreams

09. Living in a Simulation

10. I Don’t Wanna Live in this World Anymore

11. How to Die Happy

12. Two I’s Closed

13. The One I Want Will Come For Me

14. Mechanical Bull

15. Accelerate

16. Came Down Wrong

17. Love Is An Island in the Sea

18. Joy Stops Time

Fucked Up 2018 Tour Dates:

10/19 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

11/03 – Ottawa, ON @ The 27 Club

11/04 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa

11/05 – Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot

11/06 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

11/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel

11/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

11/10 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

11/11 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings

11/12 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

11/13 – Nashville, TN @ The High Watt

12/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

12/05 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

12/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

12/07 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

12/08 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone

12/10 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

12/11 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

12/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret