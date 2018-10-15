Future teams with Juice WRLD on new track “Fine China”: Stream

Juice WRLD and Future (photo by Ben Kaye)

Attentive hip-hop fans have been waiting for a Future and Juice WRLD collaboration for a minute now. Teases of a joint track have been shared via social media for months. Now, the pair have finally delivered their new collaborative single, “Fine China”.

With a beat from Wheezy and the sort of slick, auto-tuned production of the Soundcloud generation, “Fine China” is a poppy hip-hop tune. It’s all about being in love with your boo, showering praise like “Shorty like a $1,000 plate, fine china/ Tell her that she beautiful every day, I remind her.” However, it does get a bit problematic when Juice raps, “It’s her body or nobody, I refuse to compromise/ So if she leaves I’m gonna kill her, oh, she’ll die/ Did I say that out loud?”



Check out the song below.

Future and Juice WRLD were recently spotted shooting a video in the desert, so expect a “Fine China” visual sooner rather than later. Juice also dropped a solo track today, “Armed & Dangerous”, along with its own video. Take a look below.