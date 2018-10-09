Zombie godfather George A. Romero left behind unused scripts and a forgotten movie

George A. Romero, Everett Collection

Fifty years ago, director George A. Romero created the zombie genre with his terrifying debut, Night of the Living Dead, tipping off an essential career that gave us genre classics like Marvin, Dawn of the Dead, The Crazies, and Creepshow. Last year, however, he tragically passed away, but he may have more stories to tell from beyond the grave

In an interview with ComicBook.com, the late filmmaker’s wife, Suzanne Desrocher-Romero, says there are “40, 50 scripts that he’s written” and “a lot of it is very good.” She proudly calls her late husband “a prolific writer” and adds that “he had a lot to say, and he still does,” which is why she’s established the George A. Romero Foundation for both his works and future filmmakers.



Currently, she’s working on a forgotten film of his from 1973: “We’re gonna restore it, and we’re gonna show it to Romero cinephiles. It’s a scary movie, but it’s not a horror movie, and it’s about ageism. Anyway, he has a cameo in it, and it’ll be fun. And we’ll show the movie, or get it distributed. It’ll be a project that the foundation’s gonna do. I think it’s the first project we’re gonna do actually.”

As for the long-running Dead franchise, she hopes that Road of the Dead, which Romero had been working on prior to his passing, will also see the light of day. “That’s in the works I think,” she admits. “I think it’s sputtered a little bit, but we’ll see what happens.” The film would serve as a followup to 2009’s Survival of the Dead.

In the meantime, fans can celebrate the 1968 original this month with an exclusive two-night re-release by Fathom. Get hyped with our recent classic film review, written by yours truly, in which I call the film a timeless horror masterpiece that will continue to scare the shit out of every generation that follows. Hyperbole? You be the judge.