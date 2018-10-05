Ghostface Killah premieres new album The Lost Tapes: Stream

Ghostface Killah, photo by Ben Kaye

Today marks the release of Ghostface Killah’s The Lost Tapes via Cleopatra/X-Ray Records. Subscribers of Apple Music and Spotify can stream it below.

Though its title suggests otherwise, The Lost Tapes is not a collection of rare or unreleased cuts, but rather a brand new album meant to evoke early Ghostface albums like 1995’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx..., 1996’s Ironman, and 2000’s Supreme Clientele.



Production comes via Big Ghost, and guests include Snoop Dogg, Raekwon, E-40, Big Daddy Kane, Reignwolf, and actor Michael Rapaport, who delivers a predictably fiery intro for the album. (among several others).

Previously, we heard Snoop and E-40 join Ghostface for lead single “Saigon Velour”.

The Lost Tapes Artwork:

The Lost Tapes Tracklist:

01. Introduction (feat. Michael Rapaport)

02. Buckingham Palace (feat. KXNG Crooked, Benny the Butcher, and .38 Spesh)

03. Majestic Accolades (feat. Planet Asia and Hus Kingpin)

04. Cold Crush (feat. LA the Darkman, Ras Kass, Chris Rivers, and Harley)

05. Put the Ghostface On It

06. Saigon Velour (feat. Snoop Dogg & E-40)

07. Constant Struggle (feat. Killah Priest and Bishop Lamont)

08. Done It Again (feat. Big Daddy Kane, Cappadonna, Styliztik Jones, and Harley)

09. Reflections of C.R.E.A.M

10. Watch Em’ Holla (feat. Raekwon, Masta Killa, Cappadonna, and DJ Grouch)

11. I Think I Saw A Ghost (feat. Sheek Louch, Vic Spencer, Reignwolf, and Luke Holland)

12. Outroduction (feat. Michael Rapaport)

13. Saigon Velour (feat. Snoop Dogg, E-40, and Tricky) (Bonus Track)