Better late than never: Giorgio Moroder announces his first live tour

Giorgio Moroder, photo by Ben Kaye

Book a white suit, grab your pearls, and start shining those shoes because Italian disco juggernaut Giorgio Moroder is heading out on tour for the first time in his long and storied career. At 78, he’s ready to travel and he’s announced a string of European dates that begin next April.

“It is something I have always wanted to do,” Moroder tells The Guardian. “Fans kept reaching out to me, asking if I would ever do a real tour. Back in the days it was unthinkable for producers to ever leave their studios. That territory was reserved for the singers. Today, DJs and music producers have become the superstars of popular dance music, so the time feels right.”



As you can see in the photo above, Moroder has done his fair share of concerts, though only as a DJ. This jaunt will find the maestro behind the piano, the vocoder, and some synths with a full live band and vocalists. He even plans on synchronizing some of his set to Donna Summer performing on video.

In recent years, Moroder has really made a comeback. In 2015, he released Déjà Vu, his first album in 23 years, and earlier this summer, he returned to film and television after a three-decade hiatus by scoring USA Network’s Queen of the South. In fact, he spoke to Consequence of Sound about the latter.

Consult the full itinerary below and dress accordingly. Grab tickets here.

Giorgio Moroder 2019 Tour Dates:

04/01 – Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall

04/02 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

04/04 – Glasgow, UK @ Royal Concert Hall

04/05 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

04/08 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

04/10 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

04/12 – Tempodrom, DE @ Berlin

04/13 – Düsseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle

04/14 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle

05/15 – Budapest, HU @ Papp Laszlo Arena

05/17 – Milan, IT @ Teatro Ciak

05/18 – Florence, IT @ Nelson Mandela Forum

05/19 – Rome, IT @ Auditorium Parco della Musica

05/21 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso