Godsmack guitarist Tony Rombola’s son dies, band postpones Europe tour

Godsmack's Tony Rombola, photo by Joe Russo

Tragic news to report, as Godsmack guitarist Tony Rombola’s son, Joe Fay, has passed away at the age of 34. In order to give Rombola time to mourn, Godsmack have postponed their fall 2018 Europe tour, which was set to kick off October 29th in Stockholm, Sweden.

Rombola, 53, performed with Godsmack during the band’s set at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California, over the weekend, which marked their last North American date of 2018.



Godsmack frontman Sully Erna issued the following statement to announce Joe’s passing and the band’s tour postponement:

“With my deepest regrets, and on behalf of our guitarist Tony and his wife Sue, I am personally writing this message to all of our fans worldwide to inform you that Tony and his family have suffered a loss that no parent should ever have to endure.

Tony and Sue’s son Joe Fay passed away last week, unexpectedly, at the young age of 34. He was one of the kindest and most humble guys I had ever met. And most importantly, he was a FAN. Just like all of you. He literally lived the success of Godsmack through his Dad. He was always so excited and proud just to be around all of us, and we will all miss him deeply.

As we await more information on how this happened, we humbly ask that you respect Tony and his family’s privacy as they take time to process this and heal.

We appreciate all of your patience, prayers and support in this very trying time. And I promise you, we ARE coming back bigger and stronger in the beginning of 2019, and we WILL honor all of these tour dates in Europe and across this globe. So be ready!”

Our deepest condolences go out to Tony Rombola and his family during this difficult time.

Godsmack’s Postponed Europe Tour Dates:

10/29 – Stockholm, SE @ Fryshuset

10/30 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

11/01 – Copenhagen, DK @ The Grey Hall

11/02 – Hamburg, DE @ Docks

11/04 – Birmingham, GB @ Institute

11/05 – Manchester, GB @ Ritz

11/07 – London, GB @ Forum

11/08 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix

11/10 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melweg

11/11 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

11/12 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

11/14 – Zurich, CH @ Komplex

11/16 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmattazz 2

11/18 – Milan, IT @ Magazzini, Generalli

11/19 – Munich, DE @ Tonhalle

11/20 – Vienna, AT @ Arena Wien

11/22 – Warsaw, PO @ Progresja

11/24 – Budapest, HU @ Barba Negra Music Club

11/26 – Bucharest, RO @ Arenele Romane

11/27 – Sofia, BG @ Arena Armeec Sofia