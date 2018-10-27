Golden State Warriors troll Fergie over her awful performance of the National Anthem: Watch

Golden State Warriors trolling Fergie

The Golden State Warriors aren’t just NBA Champions, they’re also world class trollers.

If you recall, Fergie delivered a truly bizarre rendition of National Anthem at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, which elicited a chuckle from Warriors forward Draymond Green. Fast forward to Friday when Fergie’s ex-husband, actor Josh Duhamel, was asked about the incident during an appearance on FS1’s Fair Game. Duhamel responded by calling Green a “prick.”



The Warriors hit back following their game against the New York Knicks on Friday night. In celebrating their victory, the team danced along to a remix of Fergie’s National Anthem. Warriors guard Steph Curry captioned the video, writing, “Let’s play some basketball!!! #dubnation #fergieremixchallenge.”

Giving credit where credit is due, Duhamel responded on Twitter, writing, “Note to self: Think twice before you call out the champs. Well played @warriors #NBATwitterisnojoke #sorryferg.” Green replied by saying the team meant no “disrespect” to Fergie, but he’s still calling on others to take part in the #fergieremixchallenge.