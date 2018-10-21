Gorillaz perform “Song 2” with Blur’s Graham Coxon at Demon Dayz Festival: Watch

On Saturday, Gorillaz staged their Demon Dayz Festival in Los Angeles. Following sets from Erykah Badu, The Internet, DRAM, and Kilo Kish earlier in the day, Gorillaz themselves took the stage for an epic 30-song headlining performance.
Throughout the evening, Gorillaz were joined by a cavalcade of special guests, including De La Soul, DRAM, Little Simz, and Hypnotic Brass Ensemble. What’s more, legendary jazz guitarist George Benson shared the stage with Gorillaz for the first time to perform “Humility”, their collaboration off The Now Now. And toward the end of the evening, Damon Albarn brought out his Blur bandmate Graham Coxon to perform the Blur classic, “Song 2”. “We’re going to try a bit of cross pollination,” Albarn remarked before bringing out Coxon.
Watch fan-shot footage of Gorillaz’s set and see the full setlist below.
Setlist:
M1 A1 (with “Lil’ Dub Chefin” Outro)
Tranz
Last Living Souls
Rhinestone Eyes
Tomorrow Comes Today
Every Planet We Reach Is Dead
19-2000
Humility (with George Benson)
Superfast Jellyfish (with De La Soul)
On Melancholy Hill
El Mañana
Fire Flies
Broken (with Hypnotic Brass Ensemble)
Strobelite (with Peven Everett)
Andromeda (with DRAM)
Hollywood (with Jamie Principle)
Garage Palace (with Little Simz)
Stylo (with Peven Everett) (and Bootie Brown)
Dirty Harry (with Bootie Brown)
Feel Good Inc. (with De La Soul)
Souk Eye
Plastic Beach
Encore:
Lake Zurich
Sweepstakes (with Hypnotic Brass Ensemble)
Latin Simone (¿Qué Pasa Contigo?) (with Leider Chapotin)
Kids With Guns
Song 2 (Blur cover) (with Graham Coxon)
Clint Eastwood
Don’t Get Lost in Heaven
Demon Days
Also, here’s a great image of Albarn photobombing Erykah Badu: