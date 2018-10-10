Greta Van Fleet announce “March of the Peaceful Army” 2019 world tour

Greta Van Fleet, photo by Heather Kaplan

Greta Van Fleet are set to unleash their debut album, Anthem of the Peaceful Army, next week (Oct. 19th). As the release date quickly approaches, the Michigan hard rockers have announced a corresponding 2019 world tour.

Aptly dubbed the “March of the Peaceful Army Tour”, the expansive outing kicks off in late January and runs through early June. The jaunt spans multiple continents, with dates scheduled in various cities in Europe (Paris, Dublin, Glasgow) and North America (Miami, Atlanta, New York, Toronto). The band is also slated to perform its first concerts in Australia and New Zealand.



The world tour follows an already busy fall 2018 itinerary, which includes multiple-show stints in New York, Chicago and Detroit. What’s more, further dates are expected to be announced in the near future.

Consult the full itinerary below, and grab tickets here. Anthem of the Peaceful Army officially arrives October 19th.

Greta Van Fleet 2018-2019 Tour Dates:

10/11 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

10/26 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmarte

10/27 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

10/29 – Tilburg, NL @ 013

10/30 – Hamburg, DE @ Mehr! Theatre

11/01 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

11/04 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns Salonger

11/05 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

11/07 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

11/09 – London, UK @ O2 Kentish Town Forum

11/11 – London, UK @ O2 Kentish Town Forum

11/14 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

11/15 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

11/27 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

11/29 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

11/30 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

12/12 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

12/14 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

12/15 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

12/27 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

12/29 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

12/30 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

01/29 – Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre

02/03 – Brisbane, AU @ Eatons Hill Hotel

02/05 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum Theatre

02/08 – Auckland, NZ @ Logan Campbell Centre

02/22 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

02/24 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

02/25 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

02/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

02/28 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena

03/03 – Paris, FR @ Le Zenith

03/05 – Newcastle, UK @ Newcastle O2 Academy

03/07 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow O2 Academy

03/08 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds O2 Academy

03/10 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

03/11 – Liverpool, UK @ Mountford Hall

03/13 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

05/07 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheatre

05/10 – Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater

05/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theater

05/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theater

05/15 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

05/16 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

05/18 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

05/21 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion

05/22 – Rochester, NY @ Rochester Dome Arena

05/25 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Tennis Stadium

05/28 – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach

06/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

06/04 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field

Revisit their acoustic ballad “Anthem”: