Greta Van Fleet announce “March of the Peaceful Army” 2019 world tour

Greta Van Fleet are set to unleash their debut album, Anthem of the Peaceful Army, next week (Oct. 19th). As the release date quickly approaches, the Michigan hard rockers have announced a corresponding 2019 world tour.
Aptly dubbed the “March of the Peaceful Army Tour”, the expansive outing kicks off in late January and runs through early June. The jaunt spans multiple continents, with dates scheduled in various cities in Europe (Paris, Dublin, Glasgow) and North America (Miami, Atlanta, New York, Toronto). The band is also slated to perform its first concerts in Australia and New Zealand.
The world tour follows an already busy fall 2018 itinerary, which includes multiple-show stints in New York, Chicago and Detroit. What’s more, further dates are expected to be announced in the near future.
Consult the full itinerary below, and grab tickets here. Anthem of the Peaceful Army officially arrives October 19th.
Greta Van Fleet 2018-2019 Tour Dates:
10/11 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
10/26 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmarte
10/27 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
10/29 – Tilburg, NL @ 013
10/30 – Hamburg, DE @ Mehr! Theatre
11/01 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
11/04 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns Salonger
11/05 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
11/07 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
11/09 – London, UK @ O2 Kentish Town Forum
11/11 – London, UK @ O2 Kentish Town Forum
11/14 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
11/15 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
11/27 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
11/29 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
11/30 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
12/12 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
12/14 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
12/15 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
12/27 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
12/29 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
12/30 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
01/29 – Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre
02/03 – Brisbane, AU @ Eatons Hill Hotel
02/05 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum Theatre
02/08 – Auckland, NZ @ Logan Campbell Centre
02/22 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
02/24 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
02/25 – Munich, DE @ Zenith
02/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
02/28 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena
03/03 – Paris, FR @ Le Zenith
03/05 – Newcastle, UK @ Newcastle O2 Academy
03/07 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow O2 Academy
03/08 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds O2 Academy
03/10 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
03/11 – Liverpool, UK @ Mountford Hall
03/13 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
05/07 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheatre
05/10 – Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater
05/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theater
05/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theater
05/15 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
05/16 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
05/18 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
05/21 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion
05/22 – Rochester, NY @ Rochester Dome Arena
05/25 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Tennis Stadium
05/28 – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach
06/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion
06/04 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field
Revisit their acoustic ballad “Anthem”: